Mike Ezell for Congress Campaign Announces County Chairs in All Counties in the Fourth District

(Pascagoula, MS) – On Thursday, December 16, following the Mississippi Legislature’s Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee announcement of the recommended new Congressional district lines in our state, Jackson County Republican Sheriff Mike Ezell announced his campaign’s County Chairs in all counties of the Fourth Congressional District. It is anticipated that the Mississippi Legislature will implement the new Congressional district lines in early 2022, which will take effect for the upcoming Republican primary election on June 7, 2022.

“I’m excited to announce our campaign’s County Chairs from every county in the district, and I’m very thankful for their enthusiasm and commitment to continue growing our momentum in this race,” Sheriff Ezell said. “With so many of the biggest challenges facing our country centering on law and order, public safety and protecting our individual rights, our campaign will continue focusing on my record and unique qualifications to tackle these pressing issues.”

Below is a list of the County Chairs for Mike Ezell’s campaign for Congress:

Jackson County – Greg Cronin

Harrison County – Wayne Tisdale

Lamar County – Joel Dunagin

Forrest County – Jennifer Mangum

George County – Sheriff Keith Havard

Wayne County – Sheriff Jody Ashley

Pearl River County – Sheriff David Allison

Jones County – Mike Landrum and Bruce Landrum

Perry County – Sheriff Mitch Nobles

Stone County – Sheriff Mike Farmer

Greene County – Sheriff Stanley McLeod

Hancock County – Bobby Underwood

Sheriff Ezell announced his campaign for Congress in April. He has served as Jackson County Sheriff since 2014 when he was first elected in a special election and re-elected to the position in 2015 and 2019. Sheriff Ezell has 40 years of service in law enforcement including working in the Pascagoula Police Department, Chief of Police of Ocean Springs and Sheriff of Jackson County.

While serving, Ezell graduated from the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy and obtained a degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was also selected to attend the FBI National Academy and later worked with the FBI on their Safe Streets Task Force. He is an active member of the Jackson County Republican Club and the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association. He and his wife, Suzette, live in Pascagoula and are active members of First Baptist Church of Pascagoula. They have one daughter, son-in-law, and a granddaughter.