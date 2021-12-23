MHP to conduct increased patrols to promote safe Christmas travel

Jackson, MS – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will seek to maximize visibility through enhanced enforcement efforts on state and federal roadways to promote safe travel through the 2021 Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period. The period will begin on Thursday, December 23, 6:00 a.m., and will conclude Sunday, December 26, at midnight.

“As the Holiday approaches, we want to encourage everyone to think of others as they travel,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, “Using seatbelts, ignoring cellphones, and obeying speed limits will help to make it a safe holiday season for all of us.”

During the 2020 Christmas Travel Enforcement Period, MHP investigated 201 crashes with four fatalities and made 130 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems.