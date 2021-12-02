MGCCC’s Palisi, Brown earn 2nd straight All-Region awards

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, December 2, 2021

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast placed two players on the NJCAA Women’s Soccer All-Region Team. It is the second straight year Alyssa Palisi and Katie Brown earned the honor.

 

Brown, a sophomore midfielder from Picayune, led the Bulldogs with five goals and tied with Palisi for the team lead with four assists.

 

Palisi, a sophomore from Diamondhead, also had four goals.

 

Gulf Coast’s two selections tied for second-most on the 11-person squad.

 

