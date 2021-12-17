MGCCC’s Brown, Bennett named Scholar All-Americans

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast placed two players on the United Soccer Coaches Junior College Women’s Scholar All-American teams, with Katie Brown earning First Team honors and Leah Bennett on the Second Team.

The duo helped lead the Bulldogs to the MACCC playoffs for the second straight season.

Brown, a sophomore midfielder from Picayune, led the Bulldogs with five goals and tied for the team lead with four assists.

She has a 3.875 grade-point average in pre-physical therapy.

Bennett, a sophomore midfielder from Cape Town, South Africa, had a goal and assist for the Bulldogs.

She has a 4.00 GPA in communications.

