MGCCC trounces Holmes by 59

Mississippi Gulf Coast destroyed Holmes to open MACCC women’s basketball play Thursday night in Goodman, winning 103-44.

It was the second time the Bulldogs have broken the 100-point mark this season after having not reached it for nearly 16 years.

“We pushed the ball very well tonight,” Gulf Coast coach Hope Adams said. “We set the tempo and kept it up for four quarters. We hit 13 3-pointers and shot the cover off the ball.”

The Bulldogs improved to 7-1 with the clock-busting victory. Gulf Coast beat Gadsden State 105-71 earlier in the season. The last time before that the program had broken the century mark in a game was in a 107-100 loss at Meridian on Jan. 1, 2006.

Elsie Harris (So., Mobile, Ala./B.C. Rain) led Gulf Coast with 19 points. Beverly Tillman (So., Laurel/Laurel) scored 16, Ayanna McNairy (So., Brookhaven/Brookhaven) had 11 and Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) added 10.

All but one of the 12 players on the roster scored. The Bulldogs blew open a nine-point lead after the first quarter to go up 53-21 at halftime. Gulf Coast outscored Holmes 26-3 in the quarter.

The 3-point success was a far cry from Monday’s 57-45 rock fight win over Hinds in Utica. The Bulldogs shot just 7 percent from behind the arc.

Holmes falls to 1-8.

Gulf Coast plays its first conference home game Monday when third-ranked Jones visits the Weathers-Wentzell Center. Tipoff at Perk is at 6 p.m.

“It will give us great momentum coming into Monday night,” Adams said. “We’ve got a great team coming up, so I think this game really gave the team confidence to go in and battle.”

For more information on MGCCC’s nine intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.