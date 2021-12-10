MGCCC holds on at Baton Rouge

It got interesting down the stretch, but Mississippi Gulf Coast heads into the holiday break with another win after going on the road to beat Baton Rogue 67-65.

“We didn’t have the energy we had Monday night,” Bulldogs coach Hope Adams said.

“I don’t know if it’s finals and being mentally fatigued, but we were struggling to get that energy.

We played down the entire game instead of coming out and being the Gulf Coast I have seen the last three games.”

MGCCC (8-2) had nearly upset No. 3 Jones earlier in the week, but got 17 points from Aniya Saddler (So., Columbus/Columbus) and 13 from Beverly Tillman (So., Laurel/Laurel) to hold on down the stretch.

Gulf Coast led by 14 at halftime and 10 at the end of the third quarter.

“Aniya played really well tonight,” Adams said. “She slashed; she got big buckets when we needed them.

She knocked down her free throws.

She played great defense.”

TK Catchings (So., New Hebron/Simpson Academy) had key offensive rebounds and put-backs.

Baton Rouge falls to 6-4.

“Each game we got better and better,” Adams said. “We’re not playing our best basketball, and this team has a lot of room for growth. I am very proud of how they have stepped up to the moment and the challenges I have given them.”

Gulf Coast plays at Mississippi Delta on Jan. 6. Tipoff in Moorhead is at 6 p.m.

