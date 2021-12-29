MBI issues silver alert for missing Hinds County woman

Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021

By Special to the Item

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Kyla Wilson of Byram, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, four feet eleven inches tall, weighing 197 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

She was last seen Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at about 8:00 am in the 1500 block of West Highland Drive in Hinds County, wearing a red or white shirt and flared pants.

Kyla Wilson is believed to be in a white Toyota or Nissan traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Kyla Wilson suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kyla Wilson, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

