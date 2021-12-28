MBI issues silver alert for missing Hinds County man

Published 8:59 am Tuesday, December 28, 2021

By Special to the Item

Bass

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Curtis Bass of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 140-150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Saturday, December 25, 2021, at about 3:00 pm in the 1000 block of Woodville Drive in Hinds County, wearing blue jeans, a blue and white plaid shirt, and a blue coat.

He was last seen walking west towards Suncrest Drive.

Family members say Curtis Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Curtis Bass, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

