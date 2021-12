Funeral Service will be held, Tuesday December 28, 2021, at 1 pm., visitation from 11 am. until 1pm., at New Welcome Baptist Church, Whitesand community, for Mary McDonald age 70 of Poplarville, MS. A native of Poplarville, MS. Burial in Dave Monday Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

Mrs. McDonald died Dec. 17, 2021 In Forrest General Hospital.