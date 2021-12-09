Maroon Tide takes unexpected loss to Long Beach

The Picayune Maroon Tide boys soccer team suffered a 4-0 loss to the Long Beach Bearcats during Tuesday’s match. The Maroon Tide now stand 5-6 on the season.

“We didn’t play our best soccer,” said Head Coach Brandon Butler.

The Maroon Tide is still with out the team’s starting center back, Alexander Velasquez, who is out with a head injury.

His absence led to miss communication and confusion on defense, which resulted in the Bearcats scoring four goals.

This loss doesn’t raise too much concern for Butler and the Maroon Tide team.

“We didn’t do our best but I believe if we would have been at 100 percent, the game would have went a different way,” said Butler.

Butler already has plans to iron out the miss communication on defense and hopes it will translate in Friday’s road match against the West Harrison Hurricanes (1-4-2) set to start at 7 p.m.