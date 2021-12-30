Maroon Tide falls one game short of making it to 2021 Adidas Holiday Classic

The Picayune Maroon Tide suffered a close loss to the Gulfport Admirals Wednesday afternoon, 52-50, keeping them out of the 2021 Adidas Holiday Classic championship.

The Maroon Tide was up at halftime 23-20 but a struggling third quarter put them down.

“The third quarter was not good for us, we only scored two points, we turned the ball over too much, we couldn’t run our plays,” said boys basketball Head Coach Eric Vianney.

The Maroon Tide was down by 10 in the fourth quarter, and just like their previous game against Wayne County, Vianney challenged his team to respond and make a run.

The Maroon Tide battled the entire fourth quarter, Vianney extended to a full court press, and the players responded by scoring 25 points in the fourth. They cut the score down to 52-50 after Junior Jaheim Everett’s big defensive stop.

During the following possession, the Maroon Tide drew up to give them a shot but came up short in executing to score.

“We just couldn’t make it happen like the last game,” said Vianney

“But I’d say we didn’t quit, we continued to battle even with that bad third quarter, but that’s sometimes how the game of basketball is.”

Junior Joshua Holmes finished with a team high 13 points, senior Issac Brice had a lot of energy on both ends of the floor, finishing with 10 points, and junior Troy Carter finished with 9 points.

Next for the Maroon Tide (8-7) is a third place game against the Yazoo City Indians at 6 p.m.