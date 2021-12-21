Maroon Tide came up short against Petal Panthers

The Picayune Maroon Tide lost Friday night against the Petal Panthers in a close 65-56 finish. The Maroon Tide had a rough shooting night, going 37 percent from the field and 31 percent from behind the arch.

“We got down and it was rough trying to come out of it but I give credit to these boys, they competed against a pretty good team,” said boys basketball Head Coach Eric Vianney.

Next, the Maroon Tide (7-5) will work to bounce back as they play at home against the Archbishop Hannan Hawks on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.