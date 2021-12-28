Marilyn Mitchell

Funeral Services for Marilyn Elise Mitchell, age 84, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Neal Davis will officiate the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a retired Bus Driver and Cook from Picayune Public Schools as well as a Clerk for City Rexall Drugs. She was a devoted member of Cedar Grove Landmark Missionary Baptist Church. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend who was dearly loved and will be missed by all the people whose life she impacted along the way. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and holding babies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Byron Kelso Mitchell, father, Joel Amos Bennett, mother, Flora Thigpen Bennett Pittman, daughter, Connie Ruth Mitchell, brother, Joel Carl Bennett, sister, Bobbie Nell Bennett, brother, Charles Huey Bennett, brother, James Lester Bennett, brother, Julian Wayne Bennett.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sharon Yvonne Mitchell (Brian) Dickens, Kathy Mitchell Mason, James Byron (Gayleen) Mitchell, Patricia Gail Mitchell Tynes, David Eugene (Kerri) Mitchell, Marion Annette Mitchell, Benjamin Paul (Pam) Mitchell, Julian Keith (Sandy) Mitchell, and Tiffany Nicole Mitchell (Fred) Delancey; grandchildren, Courtney Renee Dickens, Hillary Leigh Dickens (Dustin) Caruso, Jeremie Lenn (Stephanie) Mason, Jessica Marie Mason (Britton) George, Jennifer Elise Mason Matherne, Micah Byron Mitchell, Erica Noel Mitchell Singley, Emily Ruth Tynes, Joshua Kelso (Tori) Mitchell, Keagan Rachel Mitchell, Hunter Logan (Jade) Mitchell, Benjamin Kyle (Sally) Mitchell, Rebecca Lynette Mitchell (Caleb) Smith, Wesley Ryan (Abby) Mitchell, Dylan Keith Mitchell, Blake Alexander Mitchell, Kelsey Elise Delancey, and Klaire Agnes Delancey; great grandchildren, Jeremiah Kelso Mason, Jericho Allen Mason, Molly-Kate Anne Mason, Holland Esther George, Rhys Elliot Mason George, Sophia Elin George, Brailey Suzanne Mitchell, Easton James Mitchell, Waymon Levi Singley, Presleigh Noel Singley, Alexis Marie Chain, Hayes Michael Smith, Whitley Saige Mitchell, Savannah Jane Mitchell, Caroline Elise Mitchell, Benjamin Wyatt Mitchell, Ella Raye Smith, Isaac Ryan Smith, and Graham Alexander Mitchell; sisters and brothers, Shirley Jean Bennett Jarrell, Mary Ann Bennett Shehane, Burl Eugene Bennett, Amos Earl Bennett, Linda Jane Bennett Kennedy, and Houston Leo Pittman; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com