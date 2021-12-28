Margie Mae Robbins, lovingly called Nannie, was surround by family when she peacefully slipped away to her heavenly home Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Margie was a faithful servant of the Lord, a beloved Mother to her only son Alan whom she loved & cherished with all her being, a proud Grandmother, devoted daughter, supportive sister, Aunt, mentor, hard worker, and a loyal friend.

She will be most fondly remembered for the inviting warmth of her home; No other place on earth will ever feel as welcoming and as safe as Nannie’s house. We will all remember her southern hospitality & homemade cooking; She would happily make your favorite dish every time you visited with sweet tea of course. Her praise, genuine kindness and generosity of spirit was somehow so validating just to get a glimpse of ourselves through her eyes. Throughout her life she gifted so many with her wisdom, counsel, healing hugs and the truest form of unconditional love. All her visitors always heard how proud she was of all of us. They enjoyed the best stories (and maybe a little gossip) with a cup of coffee and a slice of pie, and their parting was always met with an invitation to come back soon.

She will always have an honored place in the memories and hearts of her loved ones. Although we are saddened by her passing, we rejoice in knowing that she is in the embrace of her son and in the house of the Lord.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents Leola & Benjamin Frierson, her brothers Gene & Jerry Frierson, her sister Arvalee Frierson Smith, her favorite nephew Gary Frierson, nieces Doylene & Alene, all her best friends and favorite cousins & her beloved son Alan Burge.

After 88 years Margie is only survived by all the many children who grew up calling her Nannie or Aunt G to include her niece Sherry, granddaughters Andrea & Lindsey, great-nieces Brandy, Casey & Natasha, great-nephews Eric & Travis, great-great nieces Annaleigh, Kylie, Bella, Amber, Aubrey, Ashlyn & Harper, great-great nephews Tyler, Isaiah, Isaac, Chase, Levi & Wesley, great-grandchildren Alivia, Lauren, Josie, Elijah, Aailyah and Anayah & so many other children and families she touched throughout her life.

Rest now Nannie. Until we meet again…

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Friday December 31, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 310 Mitchell St, Picayune, MS 39466. Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. with Burial to follow at New Palestine Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.