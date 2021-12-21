Louisiana State Police Investigate In-Custody Death in Washington Parish  

UPDATE: The preliminary investigation revealed that shortly after 11:00 a.m., on December 19th, 2021, Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Borgne Avenue in Bogalusa. After their arrival, deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle, 28-year-old Eric L. Nelson of Bogalusa, had multiple felony warrants previously issued in Bogalusa. Officers with the Bogalusa Police Department arrived on the scene at the request of the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Upon their arrival, Nelson attempted to flee on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Nelson was taken into custody by the Bogalusa Police Department. During the incident, a Taser was utilized.

While being transported to the Bogalusa City Jail, Nelson complained of respiratory issues. Bogalusa Police Department Officers called emergency medical services for assistance. After being evaluated by emergency medical services personnel, Nelson was transported to a local hospital. Nelson died while receiving treatment at the local hospital.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Original Release: 12/19/2021

Bogalusa – This evening, Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Bogalusa Police Department to investigate an in-custody death occurring within the city limits of Bogalusa.