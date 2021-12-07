Louisiana man dies in one vehicle collision along Highway 43 north in Pearl River County

On Sunday, December 5, 2021, at approximately 8:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43N in Pearl River County.

A 2001 GMC Yukon driven by 43-year-old Emerson Moses of Franklinton, LA, traveled North on Highway 43 when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Emerson Moses received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.