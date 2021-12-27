Louisiana Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing for the week of December 20-26

Baton Rouge, La. (December 17, 2021) — COVID-19 testing at all Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) sites and parish health units will be paused on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Individuals needing help finding a testing site near them can call 211 for assistance.

LANG-supported sites are closed during inclement weather.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) recommends COVID-19 testing for any patients who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. If you have these symptoms or believe you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, contact your primary care physician for guidance. However, you do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.

Test results are available in approximately 3-5 days. LDH does not get any test results, and we recommend that patients who get tested ask staff at the testing site when to expect results, and where to call to get those results. When getting tested, we recommend everyone ask for a phone number to call if you haven’t received your results within the timeframe you were given.