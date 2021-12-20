Local Hardware Stores in Chauvin and Morgan City Host FEMA Specialists Offering Home Repair Tips Dec

BATON ROUGE, La. – If you are repairing or rebuilding your home over the holidays, you can get expert advice from FEMA mitigation specialists at local hardware stores in Chauvin and Morgan City. Disaster survivors doing work on their homes after Hurricane Ida can talk with FEMA mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to best reduce risk in future disasters.

From Monday through Thursday, Dec. 20 – 23, mitigation advisors will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage such as high winds and water. They will also have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair and other topics. No appointment is needed.

In Chauvin, FEMA Mitigation Specialists will be available from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at

Chauvin Brothers

5573 LA-56

Chauvin, LA 70344

Specialists are available in Morgan City from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at:

Scott’s Ace Hardware

1101 Highway 90 E

Morgan City, LA 70380

If you need to discuss your particular case with someone, call the Helpline at 800-621-3362 to speak to a FEMA individual assistance specialist. Hazard mitigation outreach specialists offer general rebuilding tips and will not be able to discuss specific details of individual cases.

You may also call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487 to speak to a mitigation specialist. You can email a specialist at FEMA-LAMit@fema.dhs.gov. Visit a mitigation web link to find repairing, retrofitting, and rebuilding information at https://fema.connectsolutions. com/lamit, https://fema.connectsolutions. com/la-es-mitfor Spanish, or https://fema.connectsolutions. com/la-vie-mit for Vietnamese.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account attwitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.