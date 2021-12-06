Library event postponed

Published 4:31 pm Monday, December 6, 2021

By Special to the Item

Regarding the Knowledge Cafe: Money Matters at the Crosby Memorial Library on Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Due to the rescheduling of the Christmas parade, the Crosby Memorial Library has decided to reschedule the Knowledge Cafe: Money Matters from December 7th to Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. We hope that everyone is able to enjoy the CWC’s annual Christmas Parade and join us in the new year!
Megan Miller
Crosby Memorial Library
601798-5081

More News

This Week In Athletics, presented by Hancock Whitney

Pearl River women’s soccer earns two All-Region 23 Selections

Ole Miss, Kiffin Commit to New Contract

Bulldogs Set To Battle Texas Tech In The Liberty Bowl

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar