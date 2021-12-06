Library event postponed

Regarding the Knowledge Cafe: Money Matters at the Crosby Memorial Library on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Due to the rescheduling of the Christmas parade, the Crosby Memorial Library has decided to reschedule the Knowledge Cafe: Money Matters from December 7th to Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. We hope that everyone is able to enjoy the CWC’s annual Christmas Parade and join us in the new year!

Megan Miller

Crosby Memorial Library

601798-5081