Library event postponed
Published 4:31 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
Regarding the Knowledge Cafe: Money Matters at the Crosby Memorial Library on Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Due to the rescheduling of the Christmas parade, the Crosby Memorial Library has decided to reschedule the Knowledge Cafe: Money Matters from December 7th to Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. We hope that everyone is able to enjoy the CWC’s annual Christmas Parade and join us in the new year!
Megan Miller
Crosby Memorial Library
601798-5081