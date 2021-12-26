Leadership Mississippi Honors Class of 2020-2021

JACKSON, Miss. — MEC’s Leadership Mississippi program will honor the 46 graduates from the Class of 2020/2021 on Friday, December 10.

In the wake of the pandemic, the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) Leadership Mississippi Class of 2020-2021 got the chance to spend an extra year with us. MEC’s Leadership Mississippi program was altered to include hybrid sessions (both in-person and virtual) throughout the remainder of the program year. This has been an unusual year, but this class has risen to the challenge and finished strong. We will celebrate this group of 46 standout Mississippians from across the state on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, Mississippi at 10:00 am. Friends and family can also tune in LIVE and watch the graduation ceremony! The livestream will be available through YouTube a few minutes prior to the ceremony’s start. Click on the link below and tune in for your graduate’s ceremony:

Click Here to Watch the Live Stream

The goal of The MEC’s Leadership Mississippi program is to develop and maintain a network of Mississippians committed to strengthening our state’s quality of life. The late J.C. and Annie Redd endow the Leadership Mississippi program through a generous contribution. The program is conducted through the M.B. Swayze Educational Foundation and was created in 1974 by the Mississippi Economic Council.