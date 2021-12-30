Lane closures/shifts on State Route 605 in Harrison County

HATTIESBURG, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the northbound side of the State Route 605 drawbridge, also known as the Wilkes Drawbridge, in Harrison County beginning the night of Wednesday, January 5. This work is part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

Northbound traffic will be shifted across the median onto the southbound side of the bridge. Traffic will reduce from four lanes to two lanes, one northbound and one southbound. The traffic shift will stretch from Reichold to Hillcrest Road.

“We ask the public to use extreme caution in this area; this is a heavily traveled highway and we want to ensure the traveling public and our workers remain safe,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We thank everyone for their understanding and patience during this work.”

These lane closures/shifts are expected to last around six months. During this time, the speed limit throughout the work zone will be 25 mph. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

This ongoing $22 million bridge rehabilitation project will upgrade the Wilkes drawbridge. During the closures, crews will be working to replace hydraulic machinery and electrical equipment, they will also be repairing and painting the grid deck.

This project was awarded to C.E.C., Inc., of Lafayette, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed summer 2022.

Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.