Lady Hornets pick up slow after Christmas break, lose to Braves 49-31

The Poplarville Lady Hornets lost to the South Jones Braves Tuesday night, 49-31 in the team’s first game after the Christmas weekend.

Junior Avery Travis led the Hornets in scoring with 12 points.

The Lady Hornets started the game off slow leading to the team being down against the Braves by a large margin.

“It was probably a little Christmas break hangover, every team is going through it,” said girls basketball Head Coach Steve Willey.

The Lady Hornets managed to pull within nine points with less than five minutes to play in the fourth, but missed out on some crucial opportunities to take the lead.

“We just got to get back to work for district when we get back.”

The Lady Hornets 3-10 will play Forrest County Agricultural Aggies on Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. at South Jones High School. The Aggies are a strong overall team with a record of 5-10. The Aggies have really good post players, some of which can score from the outside, “which will present us a problem,” said Coach Willey.

Willey feels that if his team can control the boards on offense and defense, stop second shot opportunities and break the Aggies’ press, “Then we have a shot to win.”