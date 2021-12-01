Lady Hornets ironing out issues to close out games

Tuesday the Poplarville Hornets lost a close game to the Gautier Gators in a 38-36 finish. This makes two losses in a row for the Lady Hornets as the team moves to 1-6 on the season.

“Thought we did some good things but we got to start finishing games, we lost three games by three points or less right now.

We’re just trying to get to a place for us to get over the hump,” said girls Head Basketball Coach Steve Willey.

Avery Travis is averaging about 20 points a game for the Lady Hornets and is carrying the load for the Hornets at the moment.

Kiara Young is also doing a good job for Hornets, averaging about 12 points a game, said Willey.

Areas of improvement for the Lady Hornets include reducing turnovers and knocking down threes.

“We are turning the ball over just a little too much. Improving our outside shooting, that’s one thing we got to get better with, and the only thing you can do about that is to keep shooting,” Willey said.

“We’ve gotten better in a lot of things in every game, we just got to put it all together at the right time, and we’ll keep working hard,” said Willey

Next for the Lady Hornets is a matchup against local rival Picayune’s Maroon Tide (1-7) Friday Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.

“Two pretty even teams, both teams play pretty good defense, we’ll just have to see how it goes and give it our best shot,” said Willey.