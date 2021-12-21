Lady Blue Devils take second loss to Greene County

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils lost their first game of their three-day Christmas tournament to the Greene County Wildcats 44-22.

“They were a good team, we are struggling to score the ball right now, we were down 17-9 at the half but we couldn’t score the ball,” said girls basketball Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

Junior Hannah Mitchell finished with a team high 10 points on the night.

Coach Bauer said he wants to see his players make shots, especially when his players are open.

“I believe we’ll get there by district play, but we have to keep improving on both sides of the ball,” he said.

The Lady Blue Devils game for Tuesday, Dec. 21 was canceled due to COVID protocol. The team will play again on Wednesday, Dec. 22 against the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies.