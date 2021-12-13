Lady Blue Devils suffer big loss to Hancock Hawks

The Lady Blue Devils had a rough night in their 67-22 loss to the Hancock Hawks.

“Best high school girls team I’ve seen, they dominated every aspect of the game,” said Girls Head Coach Cliff Bauer

Hannah Mitchell led the Blue Devils in scoring with 10 points.

Up next for the Lady Blue Devils (5-6) is their second match up with the Poplarville Hornets (2-8). In their last outing the Blue Devils beat the Hornets 37-34. The Lady Blue Devils look to put their loss against the Hawks in the past and respond with another win over the Hornets.

“The kids have responded well all year, I want them to minimize their mistakes and play hard. Every game and win this year will be earned,” said Bauer.

The Blue Devils will be hosting the Hornets Tuesday, Dec 14. Tip off is set for 6 p.m.