Lady Blue Devils suffer big loss to Hancock Hawks

The Lady Blue Devils had a rough night in the form of a 67-22 loss to the Hancock Hawks Friday night.

“Best high school girls team I’ve seen, they dominated every aspect of the game,” said Girls Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

Hannah Mitchell led the Blue Devils in scoring with 10 points.

Up next for the Lady Blue Devils is their second match up with the Poplarville Hornets. In their last outing the Blue Devils beat the Hornets 37-34. The Lady Blue Devils look to put their loss against the Hawks in the past and follow up with a win against the Hornets.

“The kids have responded well all year, I want them to minimize their mistakes and play hard. Every game and win this year will be earned,” said Bauer.

The Lady Blue Devils’ game against the Poplarville Hornets was played Tuesday, Dec 14. Tip off was set for 6 p.m.