Lady Blue Devils lose big against Bay Tigers

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils lost control of the game Friday night against the Bay Tiger in 45-21 loss. The Lady Blue Devils kept a tight game early leading 6-5 in the first quarter. But they gave up 22 points in the second quarter allowing the Tiger to run away with the win.

“They were really good defensively, and we struggled to get anything going offensively,” said Girls Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

Hannah Mitchel led the Blue Devils in scoring with eight points.

Next the Lady Blue Devils will be playing in a Christmas tournament Monday through Wednesday at Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg. Monday they will play against the Greene County Wildcats, followed with the Forrest County Aggies on Tuesday.