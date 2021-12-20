Lady Blue Devils lose big against Bay Tigers

Published 1:29 pm Monday, December 20, 2021

By David Thornton Jr.

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils lost control of the game Friday night against the Bay Tiger in 45-21 loss. The Lady Blue Devils kept a tight game early leading 6-5 in the first quarter. But they gave up 22 points in the second quarter allowing the Tiger to run away with the win.

 

“They were really good defensively, and we struggled to get anything going offensively,” said Girls Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

 

Hannah Mitchel led the Blue Devils in scoring with eight points.

 

Next the Lady Blue Devils will be playing in a Christmas tournament Monday through Wednesday at Presbyterian Christian School in Hattiesburg. Monday they will play against the Greene County Wildcats, followed with the Forrest County Aggies on Tuesday.

 

More Sports

Rickea Jackson Reaches 1,000-Point Milestone in Win over Jackson State

Ole Miss Soccer Inks LSU Graduate Transfer Molly Thompson

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Faces Key Non-Conference Test Against Dayton

ICC sends 8 to the Next Level on Early National Signing Day Period

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar