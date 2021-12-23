Lady Blue Devils come up short against Forrest County Agricultural, 36-32

The Pearl River Central Lady Blue Devils exited the Christmas Tournament with an unexpected 0-3 output, with the final game being against the Forrest County Agriculture Aggies Wednesday.

During that matchup, the Lady Blue Devils cut the score within two points with a minute left, but the Aggies had the last shot and hit a three to extend it to five. The final score was 36-32.

Junior Hannah Mitchell led the team with 19 points and as a team the Lady Blue Devils went 20 percent from the field.

The Lady Blue Devils have fought hard in deficits the entire tournament, but they’ve been unable to get over the hump and take leads.

“The kids played hard all game but have been unable to score. We were down 15-9 at half and fought all game but were unable to hit shots,” said girls Head Coach Cliff Bauer.

Even though the Lady Blue Devils came out of the tournament winless, Bauer’s biggest take-away is the team’s improved defense.

“Our defense has been much better…We are defending well enough to give ourselves a chance but we’re going to have to improve on our FG percentage to win games against good teams,” he said.

Bauer believes the team will be okay heading into district play, and sooner or later the shots are going to fall through the net for the Lady Blue Devils.

Next the Lady Blue Devils (6-9) will host the Greene County Wildcats on Jan. 4 then they will tip off district play on Jan. 7 as they’ host the Picayune Maroon Tide.