Lady Blue Devils bounce back with win over Poplarville

The Pearl River Central’s Lady Blue Devils beat the Poplarville Hornets 31-23 Tuesday evening after suffering a loss to the Hancock Hawks last Friday.

“It was a team effort and after losing big to Hancock they responded well,” said Girls Head Basketball Coach Cliff Bauer.

“It was a big win for us…I was super proud of their effort.”

The Lady Blue Devils employed an intense defense, only allowing the Poplarville Hornets one point in the second quarter. Freshmen Carsyn Cacioppa was assigned with the task of guarding Poplarville’s best offensive threat, Bauer said.

Cacioppa did an amazing job as defender the whole night. Junior Nia English finished with a team high of 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals on the night

Next, the Lady Blue Devils (6-6) will host the Bay Tigers (10-5) on Friday night.

“We should match up ok. They will be bigger than us but everyone we play is bigger than us.

They are a good team and play in your face man defense, which is difficult for the younger players.

But if we guard well, make layups, and shoot a decent shooting percentage we will give ourselves a chance,” said Bauer.

Tip off is set for 6 p.m.