Lacey Odom, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Lacey Odom, a music and Dynamics Chorus teacher at Poplarville Upper Elementary, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

She has been teaching for the past seven years and has been with the Poplarville School District at Poplarville Upper Elementary since 2015.

Her favorite part of teaching is seeing her students fall in love with music, especially when they continue to pursue it via a school band or choir and even a church’s choir after progressing from her class.

“I want my students to leave me knowing that there will always be someone out there who loves them, thinks of them and believes in them,” Odom said.

Some things her students may not know about her include that she has been blessed to sing with the Mississippi State University and Texas A&M choirs in Normandy and France during the summer of 2014.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Odom said.