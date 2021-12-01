Karen Boutwell, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Karen Boutwell, a 6th, 7th and 8th grade interventionist at Pearl River Central Middle School, has been named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

During her teaching career, she previously taught 6th and 8th grade social studies, science and English Learners classes.

Her career in teaching spans 14 years, and her favorite aspect of teaching is everything it entails.

“From being in a position to help students discover talents, or to recognize different ways of learning and watching students’ confidence grow,” Boutwell said.

She said she also enjoys supporting her school’s administration, her fellow teachers and the students.

“I also enjoy being engaged in on-campus activities and finding ways to increase school spirit. It truly warms my heart when I see former students and hear their stories and successes,” Boutwell said.

The most important thing she wants her students to take away from their time in her class is that everyone matters, to encourage others and to never give up.

“Perseverance is a mark of a champion. Smiles and acts of kindness make an impact. Do both often,” Boutwell said.

Some things her students may not know about her is that she is married to Aaron Boutwell and they have four children, the oldest of which is currently serving in the Army overseas.

She also enjoys serving others, exploring nature and kayaking. Boutwell also serves in the West Union Baptist Church Children’s Ministry, she is a member of the Junior Auxiliary of Picayune and she also volunteers for numerous clubs, events and activities annually.

“I enjoy fellowship with my church family , teacher tribe and book club sisters,” Boutwell said.