Johnson invited to practice session for 2022 USGA Curtis Cup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss senior Julia Johnson has been selected as one of 12 golfers invited to take part in a practice session ahead of the 2022 Curtis Cup at Merion Golf Club in June, as announced Tuesday by the United States Golf Association (USGA) International Team Selection Committee.

The session is set to take place Jan. 15-16 at Mountain Lake Golf Club in Lake Wales, Fla., and will feature 12 golfers in attendance, 11 of which are active collegiate golfers.

Three of the golfers that plan to participate in the practice currently play in the SEC, with Johnson being one of them.

A biennial competition, the 42nd Curtis Cup Match will be contested June 10-12, 2022, at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.

Johnson, who is currently using her fifth-year of eligibility due to COVID-19 to compete for the Rebels, sits No. 13 in the nation in Golfstat’s individual NCAA rankings.

The Saint Gabriel, La., native captured her fourth career individual title for the Rebels this fall, winning the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, Minn.

With her victory at the ANNIKA, Johnson now sits tied or in sole possession of every individual record in Ole Miss women’s golf history, as she tied Ole Miss alum Sarah Britt (1989-93) for most career individual tournament wins. Johnson finished her fall season by posting a team-high 72.50 stroke average over her four tournament appearances.

Aside from her victory in Lake Elmo, Johnson also captured herself a fourth place finish at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Johnson has earned herself 12 consecutive Top 20 finishes for the Rebels, and has finished in the Top 20 in 38 of her 47 tournament appearances at Ole Miss.

Johnson is coming off of a fruitful 2020-21 season that included becoming the program’s first golfer to receive First Team All-American honors, while also helping to lead the Ole Miss women’s golf team to capture the first ever women’s team national championship in school history.

The 2020-21 season for Johnson ended with her leading the team and ranking No. 5 in the SEC in stroke average, tallying a 71.35 over the team’s 10 tournament schedule.

This marks the second year in a row that the Rebels are being represented at the Curtis Cup practice session, as the 2021 session saw then fifth-year senior Kennedy Swannattend.

This marks the first time in Johnson’s career that an invite has been extended to her.

Other golfers who have accepted invitations to the Curtis Cup practice session are Jenny Bae (Georgia), Jensen Castle (Kentucky), Megha Ganne (Signed to play at Stanford in fall of 2022), Rachel Heck (Stanford), Gurleen Kaur (Baylor), Rachel Kuehn (Wake Forest), Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest), Brooke Seay (Stanford), Aneka Seumanutafa (Ohio State), Erica Shepherd (Duke) and Rose Zhang (Stanford).

Invitation to the Curtis Cup practice session does not guarantee selection to the eight-player USA Team that will compete in June.

Players not invited will also be considered for inclusion on the team. As of 2018, the USGA provides automatic selections to the reigning U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, along with the McCormack Medal winner and the top three players in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, if eligible.

The Curtis Cup Match is contested by two teams of eight female amateur players, one from the United States of America and one from Great Britain and Ireland, which is composed of England, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. T

he USGA’s International Team Selection Committee selects the USA Team, while The R&A selects the GB&I Team. The USA leads the overall series, 30-8-3.

