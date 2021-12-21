John Joseph Jacob Williamson

December 21, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for John Joseph Jacob Williamson, age 52, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00am at New Palestine Cemetery.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Bro. Joe A. Evans will officiate the service.
