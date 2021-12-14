Jerry John Cortez, Sr.

December 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry John Cortez, Sr. age 79, of Carriere, MS who passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Picayune, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

Burial will be held at a later date to be determined at LA Southeast Veteran’s Cemetery, Slidell, LA.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Father Bernard J. Papania Jr. will officiate at the service.

In lieu of flowers, masses preferred.

Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.