Jefferson Davis County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Jefferson Davis County man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court records, On September 23, 2020, Enoch Ben Buckley III, 36, was found in possession of multiple firearms during the execution of an arrest warrant in Hattiesburg. Buckley has been previously convicted of multiple felonies, but was most recently convicted of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in Jefferson Davis County Circuit Court in 2018, where he was sentenced to serve a term of ten years imprisonment.

Buckley was originally indicted for this offense on October 20, 2020. He pled guilty on April 15, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Prentiss Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant United States Attorney Andrew W. Eichner prosecuted the case.

