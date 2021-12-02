James Brister

Graveside Funeral Services for James Michael “Mike” Brister, Sr., age 75, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, will be held Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, December 6, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home.

Officiating at the graveside service will be Rev. Douglas Lee and Rev. Fred Brister. Burial will be under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Tylertown, MS, Mike grew up in New Orleans, LA, where he worked for Winn-Dixie Food Stores until 1982, when he moved to Picayune. He was a realtor with Distinctive Real Estate, in Slidell, LA, from 1992 to 2020, when he retired. He is a member of the Methodist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Howard Brister and Lola Whittington Brister, and his sisters, Pat Forbes and Gwen Brister.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Nancy Jackson Brister; his son, James M. “Jim” Brister, Jr., his daughter-in-law, Pam Brister, and his granddaughter, Sarah Brister; as well as his brothers and sisters, Bill Brister, Richard Brister, Fred Brister, Mona Lee, Beth Bonin, Kay Blackwell and Scherean Brister.

