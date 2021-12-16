Jackson man sentenced for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

JACKSON, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court records, Cedric Kyle, 48, sold suspected heroin to an individual on May 7, 2020. The drugs were analyzed by the Drug Enforcement Administration Laboratory and confirmed to be 56.8 grams of fentanyl.

Kyle pled guilty on July 14, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the Jackson Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.