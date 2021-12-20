Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Discharging a Firearm During a Crime of Violence

Published 9:08 pm Sunday, December 19, 2021

By Special to the Item

Jackson, Miss. –  A Jackson man pled guilty to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca.

According to court documents, Marco Darby, 26, was indicted for discharging a firearm during the assault and robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Jackson on June 2, 2021.

Darby is scheduled to be sentenced March 8, 2022, and faces a sentence of not less than ten years to life in prison.  A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.

