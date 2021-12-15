Jackson County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime

Gulfport, Miss. – A Jackson County man was sentenced to 120 months in prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

According to court documents, on November 18, 2020, Shawn Wayne Ethridge, 38, sold methamphetamine to an individual along with a short-barreled shotgun.

The ATF and Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.