ICC sends 8 to the Next Level on Early National Signing Day Period

Fulton, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – Itawamba Community College’s football program had eight student-athletes sign national letters of intent to continue their careers on the next level Wednesday.

Corley Hooper – LB – University of Central Arkansas

Hooper (Ecru) led the Indian defense last season with a team-high 95 tackles and recorded 206 tackles in his ICC career. He also recorded 21.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and he scored three offensive touchdowns on six carries for 17 yards. Hooper was named All-MACCC North Division First Team in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Tyrique Howard – DL – University of Alabama Birmingham

Howard (Independence) picked up 12 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss last season to finish with his ICC career with 29 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. He was named All-MACCC North Division First Team in 2020 and Second Team in 2021.

Jaquan Lott – DL – Northwestern State University

Lott (Marks) had 9 tackles in his sophomore season and recorded 25 tackles in his career. He was selected as a Preseason All-American by JCGridiron (Rivals.com) prior to his sophomore season.

Ja’Vunta Woodall – OL – University of Arkansas at Monticello

Woodall (Grenada) helped anchor the ICC offensive line and allow the Indians to average 326 yards per game last season. He played in 13 games and recorded one tackle in his ICC career and was named All-MACCC North Division Second Team in 2020.

De’Montra Bell – LB – Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Bell (Corinth) had 30 tackles in his sophomore season and 52 career tackles at ICC. He played in 17 games and had 2.5 tackles for loss and one kick block.

Breon Jordan – LB – Alcorn State University

Jordan (Philadelphia) had a strong season in 2021 with 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. During his career at ICC, Jordan recorded 71 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks and played in all 14 games the last two seasons.

CJ Johnson – DB – Mississippi Valley State University

Johnson (Biloxi) recorded 23 tackles and three pass breakups in is only season with ICC and was a key player in the secondary.

RJ Wilson – RB – Mississippi College

Wilson (Independence) led the Indians in rushing yards last season with 321 yards on 72 carries and found the end zone four times on the ground. He also had 14 catches for 113 yards and one touchdown. During his career at ICC, Wilson ran for 630 yards on 117 carries, scored five rushing touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 20 kicks in two seasons for 486 yards which earned him 2021 College Football America’s Preseason Starting Lineup honor.

