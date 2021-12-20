Houma and Garyville Disaster Recovery Centers Closing Permanently Dec. 22

Published 2:17 pm Monday, December 20, 2021

By Special to the Item

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Disaster Recovery Centers located in Houma and Garyville are scheduled to close permanently on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Residents of all parishes affected by Hurricane Ida can continue to visit a number of other centers open in Louisiana. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit www.FEMA.gov/DRCAll centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.

Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the following centers until they close permanently Dec. 22:

DRCs Closing Dec. 22
Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center

346 Civic Center Blvd.

Houma, LA 70360

  • Closing at 6 p.m.

 

Garyville Library (parking lot)

111 Historic Front St.

Garyville, LA 70051

  • Closing at 5 p.m.

 

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account attwitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

