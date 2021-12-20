Houma and Garyville Disaster Recovery Centers Closing Permanently Dec. 22
Published 2:17 pm Monday, December 20, 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Disaster Recovery Centers located in Houma and Garyville are scheduled to close permanently on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
Residents of all parishes affected by Hurricane Ida can continue to visit a number of other centers open in Louisiana. To locate a center, check the FEMA app or visit www.FEMA.gov/DRC. All centers follow COVID-19 precautions. Masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.
Survivors can meet face to face with FEMA specialists at the following centers until they close permanently Dec. 22:
|DRCs Closing Dec. 22
|Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center
346 Civic Center Blvd.
Houma, LA 70360
Garyville Library (parking lot)
111 Historic Front St.
Garyville, LA 70051
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account attwitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.