Hollis O. Mitchell

December 13, 2021

Funeral Services for Hollis O. “Shot” Mitchell, age 81, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 9:30 am until 1:00 pm at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Gipson Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin and Bro. Ray Spence will officiate the service.

