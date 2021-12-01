Holiday events on tap at Picayune’s library

The Crosby Memorial Library will hold multiple events this December in the spirit of Christmas.

First on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 4:30-6 p.m., the library will present “Knowledge Café: Money Matters.” The program is geared toward teens aged 12-18 to teach them about money management, how to open a checking account and savings account, and learn the differences between a debit card and credit card from special guest speaker Randy Holland.

Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. the Random Reader’s Club will be back in action for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The publication the club will begin reading is the Little Fire Everywhere, by Celeste Ng. The library still has a few books available to check out for anyone interested in joining the club.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15 the library will conduct a drawing for a collection of beautiful woodcarvings and ornaments that are on display in the cases in the foyer. The woodcarvings were donated by award-winning artist John W. Houston, Sr.

Houston donated two small craving to the library; a teddy bear ornament and a hummingbird pin. Also on display are eight handmade ornaments donated by Jacquee Ferlandy. Anyone interested in winning these unique pieces can purchase one ticket for $1 or six tickets for $5 at the front desk of the library, located on Goodyear Boulevard. Winners of the drawing will be contacted on Dec. 15 and the money raised will benefit the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library.

On Thursday, Dec. 16 the public is invited to the Children’s Christmas Party. Children and teens are welcome to join the library in story telling, songs, games, and crafts. Free snacks will be provided. There will also be a special appearance by Mrs. Santa Claus. The party will be held from 4-6 p.m.