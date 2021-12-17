Hinds Community College Fall 2021 Graduates

RAYMOND, MS (12/17/2021)– Hinds Community College graduated more than 800 students in one of three graduation ceremonies at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus on Dec. 5, 2021. Hinds awarded 1,150 certificates and degrees, with some students receiving more than one credential.

Of those graduating,148 were cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 94 were graduating magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 117 were graduating summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

Among those who graduated were the following:

James Tatum of Picayune

Brice Walker of Poplarville

With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.

Our Mission: Hinds Community College is committed to moving people and communities forward by helping develop their purpose, passion and profession.

Our Vision: Hinds Community College will be a catalyst to create a competitive economy and a compelling culture for Mississippi.

Our Values: Hinds Community College aspires to the following IDEALS: Integrity, Diversity, Excellence, Accountability, Leadership, Stewardship.

To learn more, visit www.hindscc.edu or call 1.800.HindsCC.