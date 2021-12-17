Hinds CC names Fall 2021 President’s Scholars

RAYMOND, MS (12/17/2021)– President’s Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0 grade point average.

Richard Nelson of Lumberton

Austin Hall of Perkinston

Mehgan Hebda of Poplarville

Brice Walker of Poplarville

With six campuses in central Mississippi, Hinds Community College is a comprehensive institution offering quality, affordable educational opportunities with academic programs of study leading to seamless university transfer and career and technical programs teaching job-ready skills.

Our Mission: Hinds Community College is committed to moving people and communities forward by helping develop their purpose, passion and profession.

Our Vision: Hinds Community College will be a catalyst to create a competitive economy and a compelling culture for Mississippi.

Our Values: Hinds Community College aspires to the following IDEALS: Integrity, Diversity, Excellence, Accountability, Leadership, Stewardship.

To learn more, visit www.hindscc.edu or call 1.800.HindsCC.