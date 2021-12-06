Harris, Thiam named Bulldogs of the Week

PERKINSTON — Elsie Harris and Carr Thiam have been named Bulldogs of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Harris, a sophomore guard from Mobile, averaged 12 points and shot 50 percent from the 3-point line in a 2-0 week for Gulf Coast. She had 14 points and shot 4-of-6 behind the arc in a 103-44 win at Holmes. Harris had 10 points and four rebounds in a 57-45 win at Hinds.

Thiam, a sophomore forward from Tampa, Fla., shot above 40 percent from the 3-point line, averaging 15.5 points in a 2-0 week for Gulf Coast. He was 4-for-8 from behind the arc in a 90-73 win over LSU Eunice. In a 75-62 win over Holmes, he made three more 3’s and had 16 points.

For more information on MGCCC’s 10 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.