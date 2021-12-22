Governor Tate Reeves authorizes $1,000 in One-Time Hazard Pay for state law enforcement officers

JACKSON, Miss. — Governor Tate Reeves today announced the authorization of $1,000 in hazard pay for each sworn law enforcement officer who actively served during the COVID-19 State of Emergency and who was employed by state agencies as of November 30, 2021. This one-time hazard pay, which is funded through discretionary CARES Act funds, will be distributed to state law enforcement officers by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

“As long as I’m governor, Mississippi will always back the blue,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Throughout the pandemic, our state law enforcement officers stepped up in a big way. They put their own health on the line and risked increased exposure to COVID-19 to do what they’ve always done – selflessly protect and serve our communities with honor and professionalism. They’ve earned every penny of this hazard pay, and I am proud to have authorized it. My administration will continue to do everything we can to ensure our state’s law enforcement officers receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

Governor Reeves made the announcement during a press conference that was broadcasted on Facebook Live. The full press conference can be viewed here.