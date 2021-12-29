From Poplarville to Nashville; Chapel Hart returns to hometown with concert

Chapel Hart is a country music group comprised of Pearl River County natives.

The band will start the new year with a “Home is Where the Heart Is” concert in their hometown of Poplarville. Chapel Hart is a trio made up of sisters, Danica Hart, Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle.

They were named 2021’s Next Woman of Country by CMT.

Danica Hart holds the title of Mississippi Songwriter of the Year for 2020 and Danica is known for her work on the Grammy nominated Spyboy album by New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian funk band, Cha Wa.

“Winning the Next Woman of Country award helped us kind of start to reshape country music in a way. Because I feel like country music definitely has something going on right now, and we just want to hear the music we came up on now in today’s radio, and I think were doing that and people get it and are telling us ‘we want more’.” Said Danica.

Chapel Hart and “Home is Where the Heart Is” tour started in April of 2021 and has reached audiences in Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Orange Beach, Alabama; Laurel, Mississippi; New Orleans, Louisiana; Wichita, Kansas; and many more. They’ll hit Nashville on Dec. 31 to preform at the Music City Bowl then make their first home appearance at the Brownstone Center for the Arts at Pearl River Community College in Poplarville. The local show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 7-9 p.m. The show will feature special guests and country star Buddy Jewell and fellow Mississippian and winner of the Voice season 18, Todd Tilghman. Mississippi artists Hannah Everhart and Emily White will also be at the concert.

“It’s not just us coming home, it’s us bringing our experience and new friends in the industry back home,” said Trea.

Poplarville is in for a special show. Chapel Hart has sold already out of their online VIP private showcase held earlier in the day at the PRCC Chapel. But more VIP tickets are being sold for in-person purchase at Apples LTD. on Main Street in Poplarville. The VIP showcase is a preshow prior to the main event. It will be a debut of new, unreleased songs.

“I’m excited for people to hear it, I’m tired of holding this,” said Devynn.

The trio has been booked up since beginning their tour in April 2021; and they say it’s been a blessing to be able to perform their music for others, even through a pandemic.

“It’s definitely been refreshing considering coming off last year (2020) and being able to partly perform, but then to come back to this year and being on the grind since April, it’s been refreshing for sure,” said Devynn.

Last year was hard for Chapel Hart even at the start of 2021. Booking agents told Chapel Hart they were uncertain if they’d be open, or if they were the venue would open to a lower capacity due to COVID protocols. But the trio weathered whatever storm came and gave great performances.

The upcoming show at PRCC will be Chapel Harts’ first performance in Poplarville and they expect a huge show.

“One of the reasons this show is so huge is because we’ve been able to share our music with people literally around the world, but being able to bring it back home makes it means that much more,” said Trea Swindle.

Chapel Hart hopes to inspire Poplarville children and adults by bringing a message that regardless of the town a person is from, “that it’s okay to step out on faith and just follow your dreams and it means a lot to be that example,” said Trea.

“I’m so excited to show young people and older people that dreams really do come true,” said Danica. “The world is such a great big place and it is yours. And you can do whatever you want to.”

The love and recognition from the Poplarville community has been “insane.”

Everywhere they go they are greeted by fans and receive “phenomenal support,” said Devynn Hart.

“We’ve gotten more support for this show than I could of ever imagined.”

The city of Poplarville has accepted the Chapel Hart with open arms in order help make this concert possible.

“As soon as we decided we were going to do it in Poplarville, the city of Poplarville, Pearl River County and everybody stepped in and asked, ‘how do we make this possible’ which was a complete 180 from our past experience where we tried to bring live music to the city and it was a mess, a mayhem. “ said Danica.

“We were met with many obstacles,” said Trea.

But being home and confirming Poplarville was the place to hold a concert brought light to the group. Danica says it been a whirlwind of love and support.

Chapel Hart will perform fan favorites from their first album out the Mud, and recently released album The Girls Are Back In Town.

“People have been rocking with this album, they’re going to hear a little of both,” said Danica.

All of their music can be found on all music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music and YouTube.

Chapel Hart has plans for 2022 with new music and a tour, but the best thing Danica tells people is, “Plug in, because we have an exciting year planned… I don’t know how productive it’s going to be but it’s going to be fun for sure.”

Tickets for the concert can be purchased online at https://chapelhart.ticketleap.com/Home-is-where-the-hart-is/ or follow the Chapel Hart group on Facebook at ChapelHartBand.