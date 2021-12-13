FEMA Rebuilding Specialists Offer Repair Tips in Baton Rouge and Slidell December 13 – 18

BATON ROUGE, La. – Could you use information on repairing or rebuilding your home? Disaster survivors doing work on their homes after Hurricane Ida can visit the Home Depots on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge and on Northshore Boulevard in Slidell to talk with FEMA mitigation specialists about their damage and discuss how to best repair their homes.

Mitigation advisors will give tips about rebuilding and protecting homes from future disaster-related damage such as high winds and water. They will also have information about selecting contractors, flood insurance, roof repair and other topics.

No appointment needed. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Dec. 13-18 at:

The Home Depot

8181 Airline Hwy.

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

The Home Depot

143 Northshore Blvd

Slidell, LA 70460

FEMA Specialists are here to help you recover from the disaster. If have questions about your registration, please call 800-621-FEMA. If you are looking for ways to make your home more resilient so you are prepared for the next hurricane please call 833-FEMA-4-US. Visit a mitigation web link to find repairing, retrofitting, and rebuilding information at https://fema.connectsolutions. com/lamit, https://fema.connectsolutions. com/la-es-mit for Spanish, orhttps://fema.connectsolutions. com/la-vie-mit for Vietnamese.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4611. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.