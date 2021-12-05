Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Over 24 Years in Prison

Gulfport, Miss. – A Dominican man was sentenced to 293 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and attempt to distribute cocaine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Acting Special Agent in Charge Jack P. Staton of Homeland Security Investigations in New Orleans.

Antony Daniel Abreu, 33, a citizen of the Dominican Republic and resident of New York, was found guilty following a seven day trial by a jury in July, 2021, on two counts of conspiracy and attempted drug trafficking.

The trial testimony established that Abreu conspired with five others in the Dominican Republic, Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY, to purchase 17 kilos of cocaine in Gulfport. The drugs were to be taken back to New York in a hidden compartment of a car that had been shipped from Philadelphia. Three defendants were apprehended in downtown Gulfport during the operation.

Abreu and defendant Darrell Young went to trial and were both found guilty. The third defendant, Christopher Nguyen, entered a guilty plea prior to trial. Young and Nguyen will be sentenced in January, 2022.

Abreu was sentenced on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Gulfport. In addition to his prison term of 293 months, he was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and serve 5 years of supervised release after completing his term of imprisonment.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Annette Williams and Jonathan Buckner prosecuted the case.